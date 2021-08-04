Seaport Res Ptn Comments on AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

ATR opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,313.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,417. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

