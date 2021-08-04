Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

