Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Avient Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Avient in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Avient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Avient by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

