SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Price Up 14%

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s share price rose 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 2,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNE. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $574.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 705,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

