Secret Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.06 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $89.06 million and $7.72 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00406195 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.39 or 0.01150943 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.