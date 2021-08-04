Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $833,763.00

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $833,763.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00143142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.27 or 0.99768625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00841054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

