SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,168.14 ($15.26).

Get SEGRO alerts:

LON SGRO traded up GBX 33.38 ($0.44) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,251.38 ($16.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,275. The company has a market cap of £15.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,253.16 ($16.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In related news, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.