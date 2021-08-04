SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEGXF. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt downgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of SEGRO stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

