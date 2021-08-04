Selfkey Market Capitalization Tops $32.89 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $32.89 million and $13.42 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

