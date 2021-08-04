Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.47 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.47 million and $25.56 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00040506 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020020 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008318 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002299 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

