Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.20

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.20 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.47), with a volume of 71701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.60 ($1.47).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.88.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.