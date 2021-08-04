Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 259.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $638.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 4.02. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 869,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 202,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 184,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

