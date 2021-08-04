Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,554 shares of company stock worth $11,428,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

