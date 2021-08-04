Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,390,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,161,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 493,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

