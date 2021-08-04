ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells $1,493,828.49 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NOW stock traded up $8.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $593.47. The stock had a trading volume of 752,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 706.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

