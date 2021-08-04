Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.04). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.04), with a volume of 47,831 shares.

The company has a market cap of £241.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Severfield’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

