Shadows Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00838628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00094223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043016 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

