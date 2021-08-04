Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 607.50 ($7.94). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 425,367 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. started coverage on Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 576 ($7.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 597.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

