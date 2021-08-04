Sharecare (SHCR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SHCR opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

