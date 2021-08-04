Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 217,765 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.