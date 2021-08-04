SHIELD Market Capitalization Achieves $122,753.77 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $122,753.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,876.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.55 or 0.06872569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.35 or 0.01377633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00360324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00130290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.17 or 0.00604801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00353606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00298315 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

