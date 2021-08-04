Shield Protocol Price Hits $5.99 on Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $520,305.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00015008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00142872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.53 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00851666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

