Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

NYSE:FOUR opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.95 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 884,078 shares of company stock worth $76,444,449. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $3,843,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 18.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.