ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $440,725.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $473,875.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $203.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

