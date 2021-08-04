Shopping (SPI) Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Shopping has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $32.55 million and $2.72 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $34.99 or 0.00088880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00101008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00143985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,284.36 or 0.99773548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00846401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 929,996 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

