SIBCoin (SIB) Tops One Day Volume of $2,128.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $494,042.49 and $2,128.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,148.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,503.30 or 0.06561966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.36 or 0.01392859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.00361045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00129030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.00597349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00355575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.00300915 BTC.

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,329,061 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

