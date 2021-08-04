Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GCTAF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.