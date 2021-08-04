Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,850 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up 2.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.27% of Signature Bank worth $34,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

