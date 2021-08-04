Signature Chain Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $577.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00821350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00092984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.