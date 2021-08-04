Signify Wealth Makes New $22.50 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 343,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 17.3% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signify Wealth owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 702,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

