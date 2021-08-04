Signify Wealth Purchases Shares of 92,059 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 6.1% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Signify Wealth owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,677. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

