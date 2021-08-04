Signify Wealth Sells 6,366 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Signify Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 6.1% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Signify Wealth owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.22. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $191.52.

