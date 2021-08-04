Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Silgan has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,740. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

