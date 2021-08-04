SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.48% of SilverBow Resources worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

NYSE SBOW opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.67.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.