Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

