Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.26 million.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of SVM opened at C$6.14 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.90.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$135,018.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$275,275. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$116,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,277,219.26. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,501 shares of company stock worth $382,417.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.