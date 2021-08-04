Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Sells $1,429,312.50 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SI traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.06. The stock had a trading volume of 370,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

