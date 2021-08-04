Similarweb (SMWB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMWB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

