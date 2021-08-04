Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,795,000 after buying an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after buying an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.58. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

