Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

SBGI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 614,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

