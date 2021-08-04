SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Hits $194.46 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $194.46 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.23 or 0.00850377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095157 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

