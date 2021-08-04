SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SiTime worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.26 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

