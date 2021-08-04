Sitrin Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Walmart by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 151,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after buying an additional 57,918 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,623. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.