Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,161,000 after buying an additional 57,659 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $21.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,691.39. 21,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,492.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

