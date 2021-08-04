Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $352.63. 181,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $999.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.