Sitrin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $8.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.95. 64,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.