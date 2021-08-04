Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,692 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,024,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

