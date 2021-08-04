Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,924,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

