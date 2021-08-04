Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 117,468 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

