Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue $0.02 — Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 685,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

